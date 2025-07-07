Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 1,471,731 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after buying an additional 629,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 627,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,348.88. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.