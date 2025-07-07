Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $696,000 Stock Position in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CorVel by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after buying an additional 118,888 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CorVel by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL opened at $102.83 on Monday. CorVel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.98.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $116,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,582.32. This represents a 33.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $102,006.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,097.24. This represents a 25.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $3,379,049. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

