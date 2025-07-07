Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $756,000 Position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $253.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. WD-40 Company has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

