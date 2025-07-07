Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $780,000 Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enpro were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Enpro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $203.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $214.58.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.23 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sidoti raised Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

