Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $821,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KB Home by 148.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of KB Home by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 52.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of KB Home by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 32,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $54.00 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.