Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $889,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $232.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average is $222.87. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

