Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $900,000 Stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.