Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,737,000.

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 8,750 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson acquired 7,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $442,238.40. This represents a 91.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Millrose Properties Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:MRP opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

