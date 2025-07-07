Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 100 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $153.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

