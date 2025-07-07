Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,987,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 500,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 478,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,088,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.14 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

