Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Paycom Software by 746.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $232.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.87. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

