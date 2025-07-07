Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 16,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 180,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

