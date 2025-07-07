Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,366 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.