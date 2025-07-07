Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 145 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 33.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $168.47 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.32 and a 12-month high of $190.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. The trade was a 54.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

