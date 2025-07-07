Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $143.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

