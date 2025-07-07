Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 269 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in American States Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,118,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 264,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

