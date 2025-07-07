Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H. B. Fuller by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H. B. Fuller by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

H. B. Fuller Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE FUL opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. H. B. Fuller Company has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $87.67.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About H. B. Fuller

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.