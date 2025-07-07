Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 362 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 124.22%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

