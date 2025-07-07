Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RadNet were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,090,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 14,726.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 1.41. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDNT

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 2,911 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $174,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,340. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.