Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,405.76. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.7%

RUSHA opened at $54.54 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.