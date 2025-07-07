Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,566,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 366,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,553,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,232,000 after acquiring an additional 674,618 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,916,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

SMPL opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

