Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avista Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.76%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

