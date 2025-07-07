Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 555 Shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Resources were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

California Resources stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

