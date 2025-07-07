Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 60 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $8,097,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $7,464,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $293.44 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.