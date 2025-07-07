Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

