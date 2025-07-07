Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 612 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This trade represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

