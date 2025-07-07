Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.2%

UCB opened at $31.79 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.78.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCB

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.