Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRC. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

BRC stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. Brady Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

