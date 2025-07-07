Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 148,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 59,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Premier Health of America Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

