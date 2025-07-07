Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 148,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 59,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Premier Health of America Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.
Premier Health of America Company Profile
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Health of America
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Health of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Health of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.