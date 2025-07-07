Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,956 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $43,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $164.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

