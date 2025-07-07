Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 73,308 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.92% of Select Medical worth $41,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Select Medical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 65,089 shares in the company, valued at $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

