Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,737 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Owens Corning worth $56,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,659,000 after purchasing an additional 272,367 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE OC opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.