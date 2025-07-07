Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 32,117 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $39,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

