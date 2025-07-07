Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $41,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ResMed by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 6,173.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in ResMed by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4%

RMD stock opened at $256.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.98. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.56 and a 12 month high of $263.05.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

