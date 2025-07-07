Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $121.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

