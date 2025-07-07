Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.47 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Entergy worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Entergy by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,135,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

