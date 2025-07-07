Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.61 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $48,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NYSE:PEG opened at $81.69 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

