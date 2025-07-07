Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 128,271 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128,271 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $45,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $214.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

