Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 219,965 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $54,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $5,812,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $82.73 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

