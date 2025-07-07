Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,794,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Millrose Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $28.03 on Monday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRP. Citigroup began coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on MRP

Insider Activity at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. The trade was a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 8,750 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800 over the last three months.

Millrose Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.