Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $47,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 431.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 124.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Down 0.6%

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.