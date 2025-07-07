Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,768 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $44,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $53,373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,731 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,015,000 after buying an additional 316,876 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 454,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,096,000 after buying an additional 304,973 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PVH opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

