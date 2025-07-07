Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,056 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $43,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.