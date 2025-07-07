Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $52,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Dominion Energy

Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

