Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $42,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 25,047.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 881,935 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after acquiring an additional 384,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after acquiring an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Garmin by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,121,000 after acquiring an additional 247,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Garmin Stock Up 0.3%

GRMN stock opened at $214.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.71 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

