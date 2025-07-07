Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,203 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after purchasing an additional 425,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,260,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,060,000 after purchasing an additional 208,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

