Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $49,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.95.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.5%

Quanta Services stock opened at $386.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $387.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

