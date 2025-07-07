Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 187.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $560,556. The trade was a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRC stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. Range Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

