Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $131.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

