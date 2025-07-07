RoundAngle Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

